2009 Toyota Tundra

144,749 KM

Details Description

$17,450

+ tax & licensing
$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Limited 5.7L V8

Limited 5.7L V8

Location

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Used
  • Listing ID: 9103075
  • Stock #: 087662
  • VIN: 5TFBV58159X087662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 144,749 KM

Vehicle Description


As- traded. Call for more details. (902) 865-4495



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

