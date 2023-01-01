$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
902-865-4495
2012 Chevrolet Camaro
2012 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS
Location
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
902-865-4495
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
78,192KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9971657
- Stock #: 196342
- VIN: 2G1FT1EW8C9196342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 78,192 KM
Vehicle Description
AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Power & Heated Seats / AM-FM-CD Player / XM Satellite Radio / Mp3 Playback / AUX & USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Bosten Premium Speaker System / Mirror Backup Camera / Alloy Rims / Leather Seating
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5