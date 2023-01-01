Menu
2012 Chevrolet Camaro

78,192 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,192KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9971657
  • Stock #: 196342
  • VIN: 2G1FT1EW8C9196342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 78,192 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Power & Heated Seats / AM-FM-CD Player / XM Satellite Radio / Mp3 Playback / AUX & USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Bosten Premium Speaker System / Mirror Backup Camera / Alloy Rims / Leather Seating



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

