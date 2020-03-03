Menu
2012 Honda Civic

EX-L

2012 Honda Civic

EX-L

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4740276
  • Stock #: 048032
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F9XCH048032
Exterior Colour
Crimson Pearl [red]
Interior Colour
Grey W/leather-trimmed Seating Surfaces [grey]
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
All trades welcome paid for or not. Get pre-approved instantly online through Bryden Financing. We know bad things happen to good people and that's why we offer the best approvals available in auto loans today. We have over 30 lending programs to choose from. Apply today and book your test drive. Call or visit our website,www.brydenfinancing.com. We are here to help you. That is our job.
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • CD-MP3 decoder

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

