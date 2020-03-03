Menu
2012 Honda Odyssey

LX

2012 Honda Odyssey

LX

Carbon Motors

30 Memory Ln, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2J3

902-865-2550

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,667KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4689207
  • Stock #: CM-1039
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H25CB503644
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Rear Wiper
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Interval wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Additional Features
  • Subwoofer
  • Front air dam
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Second Row Removable Seat
  • Third Row Removable Seat
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

