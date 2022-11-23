Menu
2013 Jeep Compass

166,523 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Sport/North

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

166,523KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9352696
  • Stock #: 125652
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB7DD125652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 166,523 KM

Vehicle Description


[AS-TRADED MVI ONLY ] AC / Tilt Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Heated Seats / AM-FM-CD player / XM Radio / MP3 playback / AUX port / Bluetooth phone & audio / 120VAC outlet / Rear Window Tinting / Alloy Rims / Rain Guards



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

