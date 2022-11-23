$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Compass
Sport/North
Location
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
166,523KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9352696
- Stock #: 125652
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB7DD125652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Mileage 166,523 KM
Vehicle Description
[AS-TRADED MVI ONLY ] AC / Tilt Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Heated Seats / AM-FM-CD player / XM Radio / MP3 playback / AUX port / Bluetooth phone & audio / 120VAC outlet / Rear Window Tinting / Alloy Rims / Rain Guards
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
