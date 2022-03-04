$28,995+ tax & licensing
902-865-4495
2013 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport v6 | Immaculate! | Cruise | Alloys
Location
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
$28,995
- Listing ID: 8589812
- Stock #: 1970
- VIN: 5TFMU4FN3DX018554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This meticulously maintained 2013 Toyota Tacoma V6 TRD Sport has led a pampered life. Immaculate inside and out with just 121019km it shows more like a 50k vehicle! Powered by a 236HP 6-cylinder engine with automatic transmission. Comes with soft tonneau cover and tubular steel step-up rails and factory towpac. Lots of options including AC tilt & telescopic steering adjustment power windows mirrors locks and keyless entry heated seats AM FM CD Player w mp3 playback AUX&USB ports Bluetooth phone & audio rear window tinting backup camera alloy rims.< span>< p>
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit Approval at www.brydenauto.com or Call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'
