2014 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive

2014 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive

Location

Carbon Motors

30 Memory Ln, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2J3

902-865-2550

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,892KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4880160
  • Stock #: CM-1043
  • VIN: WBA3R5C54EK187131
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Red
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • High intensity discharge headlights
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Subwoofer
  • Run flat tires
  • Leather Seat
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Navigation Aid
  • Front Power Memory Seat
  • Front Power Lumbar Support
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Telematics System
  • Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
  • Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
  • Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
  • Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • Genuine wood trim
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Manual Sunroof

