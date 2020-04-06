Menu
2014 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

2014 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

Carbon Motors

30 Memory Ln, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2J3

902-865-2550

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,304KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4826559
  • Stock #: CM-1045
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F58EH000707
Exterior Colour
Maroon
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Heated seats - Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carbon Motors

Carbon Motors

30 Memory Ln, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2J3

902-865-2550

