2014 Hyundai Tucson

+ taxes & licensing
902-865-2550
30 Memory Ln, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2J3
902-865-2550
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
Very Clean AWD Tucson. Cloth and Leather seats, Moonroof, backup camera, and more. Warranty available. All vehicles are fully detailed, inspected and serviced. And will receive a new MVI Prior to being sold.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
30 Memory Ln, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2J3