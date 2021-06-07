Menu
2014 Hyundai Tucson

115,252 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carbon Motors

902-865-2550

2014 Hyundai Tucson

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

Location

Carbon Motors

30 Memory Ln, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2J3

902-865-2550

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

115,252KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7321688
  VIN: KM8JUCAG7EU884178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black & Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,252 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean AWD Tucson. Cloth and Leather seats, Moonroof, backup camera, and more. Warranty available. All vehicles are fully detailed, inspected and serviced. And will receive a new MVI Prior to being sold. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Dual Moonroof
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Carbon Motors

Carbon Motors

30 Memory Ln, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2J3

