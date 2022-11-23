$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A4
2.0T Progressiv
Location
153,714KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9352699
- Stock #: 011752
- VIN: WAUFFCFL6FN011752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 153,714 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful luxury unit with tons of options! Get in to see it before its immaculate unit before its gone. AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Sunroof / Heated Seats / AM-FM-CD Player / MP3 playback / USB port / Bluetooth phone & audio / Rear Window Tinting / GPS Navigation / Alloy Rims / Leather Seating / Dual Climate Control
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
