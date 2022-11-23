Menu
2015 Audi A4

153,714 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2015 Audi A4

2015 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv

2015 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

153,714KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9352699
  • Stock #: 011752
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL6FN011752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 153,714 KM

Vehicle Description


Beautiful luxury unit with tons of options! Get in to see it before its immaculate unit before its gone. AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Sunroof / Heated Seats / AM-FM-CD Player / MP3 playback / USB port / Bluetooth phone & audio / Rear Window Tinting / GPS Navigation / Alloy Rims / Leather Seating / Dual Climate Control



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

