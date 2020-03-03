Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Delay-off headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front Centre Armrest

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Rear seat centre armrest

Electronic stability

Radio data system

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Sequential multi-point fuel injection

Variable intake manifold

Four wheel independent suspension

Mode Select Transmission

Exterior parking camera rear

CD-MP3 decoder

