Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

