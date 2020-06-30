Menu
2015 Honda Civic

74,698 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  • Listing ID: 5331134
  • Stock #: 043190
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E5XFH043190

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,698KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl [black]
  • Interior Colour Black W/cloth Seating Surfaces [black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 043190
  • Mileage 74,698 KM

Vehicle Description

All trades welcome paid for or not. Get pre-approved instantly online through Bryden Financing. We know bad things happen to good people and that's why we offer the best approvals available in auto loans today. We have over 30 lending programs to choose from. Apply today and book your test drive. Call or visit our website,www.brydenfinancing.com. We are here to help you. That is our job.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

