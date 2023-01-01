$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Pilot
EX-L
Location
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
146,702KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10486713
- Stock #: 502237
- VIN: 5FNYF4H63FB502237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 146,702 KM
Vehicle Description
With a proud legacy spanning two decades, Bryden Financing & Auto Sales is your trusted partner in the auto financing industry. We're excited to introduce the highly anticipated 2015 Honda Pilot EX-L to our selection. Stay tuned for your chance to own this exceptional vehicle, as we remain dedicated to delivering superior service and ensuring customer satisfaction. Your journey to the perfect vehicle begins right here at Bryden Financing & Auto Sales.
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
