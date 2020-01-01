2015 Hyundai Sonata ...

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tilt Steering Column

tilt steering

Automatic Headlights Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger

Additional Features Telescopic steering column

Front side airbag

Front Heated Seat

Second Row Folding Seat

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Front Power Lumbar Support

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Electronic Brake Assistance

Telematics System

Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Cargo Area Tiedowns

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.