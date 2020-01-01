2015 Hyundai Sonata ...

- Safety
- Fog Lights
- Traction Control
- ABS Brakes
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- Child Safety Door Locks
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tilt Steering Column
- Automatic Headlights
- Exterior
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- Windows
- Additional Features
- Telescopic steering column
- Front side airbag
- Front Heated Seat
- Second Row Folding Seat
- Side Head Curtain Airbag
- Front Power Lumbar Support
- Vehicle Anti-Theft
- Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
- Electronic Brake Assistance
- Telematics System
- Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
- Cargo Area Tiedowns
- Vehicle Stability Control System
