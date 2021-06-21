2015 Jeep Wrangler

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$25,999 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 0 5 2 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7502646

7502646 VIN: 1C4AJWAG1FL655730

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 64,052 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

