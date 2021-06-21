2015 Jeep Wrangler

+ taxes & licensing
902-865-2550
30 Memory Ln, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2J3
902-865-2550
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
Very clean Jeep Wrangler with removable soft top. Very fun for the summer and going off roading. All wheel drive. All vehicles are fully detailed, inspected and serviced. It will receive a new 2 year MVI prior to being sold.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
30 Memory Ln, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2J3