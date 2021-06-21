Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

64,052 KM

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carbon Motors

902-865-2550

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2015 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Carbon Motors

30 Memory Ln, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2J3

902-865-2550

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

64,052KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7502646
  VIN: 1C4AJWAG1FL655730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean Jeep Wrangler with removable soft top. Very fun for the summer and going off roading. All wheel drive. All vehicles are fully detailed, inspected and serviced. It will receive a new 2 year MVI prior to being sold. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Carbon Motors

Carbon Motors

30 Memory Ln, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2J3

