Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

119,766KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8615522
  Stock #: 1973
  VIN: KNDJP3A57F7177706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 119,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2015 Kia Soul EX is the perfect gateway to the world of compact SUVs! An affordable people mover with tons of room in the hatch for groceries. Best in class safety scores give you added peace of mind. Fuel sipping 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission. Just 119766km. Front wheel drive. Many options including AC tilt & telescopic steering adjustment power windows mirrors locks and keyless entry cruise control heated seats AM FM XM Satellite radio w mp3 playback USB&AUX ports Bluetooth phone & audio rear window tinting alloy rims.< span>< p>

Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit Approval at www.brydenauto.com or Call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

