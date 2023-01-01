Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota RAV4

134,739 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 10605219
  2. 10605219
  3. 10605219
  4. 10605219
  5. 10605219
  6. 10605219
  7. 10605219
  8. 10605219
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
134,739KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10605219
  • Stock #: 338693
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV7FW338693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 134,739 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / AM-FM-CD Player / Mp3 Playback / AUX & USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 48,857 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 92,093 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 BMW 330 i xDrive
 67,272 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory