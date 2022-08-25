Menu
2016 Chevrolet Trax

79,500 KM

Details Description

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd 4dr Ls

2016 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd 4dr Ls

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

79,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8997250
  • Stock #: 2142
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSB7GL274899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 2142
  • Mileage 79,500 KM

Vehicle Description

More Details Coming Soon!

Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit Approval at www.brydenauto.com or Call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-XXXX

902-865-4495

