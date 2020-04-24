Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 4926489
  2. 4926489
  3. 4926489
  4. 4926489
  5. 4926489
  6. 4926489
  7. 4926489
  8. 4926489
  9. 4926489
  10. 4926489
  11. 4926489
  12. 4926489
  13. 4926489
  14. 4926489
  15. 4926489
  16. 4926489
  17. 4926489
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,517KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4926489
  • Stock #: 250461
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR250461
Exterior Colour
Bright White [white]
Interior Colour
Black W/cloth Seats W/accent Stitching [black]
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
All trades welcome paid for or not. Get pre-approved instantly online through Bryden Financing. We know bad things happen to good people and that's why we offer the best approvals available in auto loans today. We have over 30 lending programs to choose from. Apply today and book your test drive. Call or visit our website,www.brydenfinancing.com. We are here to help you. That is our job.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Bodyside mouldings
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Driver seat mounted armrest
  • Passenger seat mounted armrest
  • Reclining 3rd row seat
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • 1-touch down
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Mode Select Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2019 Kia Sorento 2.4...
 33,382 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 20,372 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 69,600 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Send A Message