2016 Nissan Micra

$14,990 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 9 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8930035

8930035 Stock #: 2131

2131 VIN: 3N1CK3CP0GL264451

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 2131

Mileage 99,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.