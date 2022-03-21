Menu
2016 Nissan Micra

99,900 KM

Details

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2016 Nissan Micra

2016 Nissan Micra

4dr HB AUTO SV

2016 Nissan Micra

4dr HB AUTO SV

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

99,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8930035
  • Stock #: 2131
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP0GL264451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 2131
  • Mileage 99,900 KM

Vehicle Description

AC Tilt Steering Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry Cruise Control AM-FM-CD Player w mp3 playback AUX port

Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit Approval at www.brydenauto.com or Call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

