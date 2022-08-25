Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

134,000 KM

Details Description

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 149 Outdoorsman

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 149 Outdoorsman

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 8997247
  2. 8997247
  3. 8997247
  4. 8997247
  5. 8997247
  6. 8997247
  7. 8997247
  8. 8997247
  9. 8997247
  10. 8997247
  11. 8997247
  12. 8997247
  13. 8997247
  14. 8997247
  15. 8997247
  16. 8997247
  17. 8997247
  18. 8997247
  19. 8997247
  20. 8997247
  21. 8997247
  22. 8997247
  23. 8997247
  24. 8997247
Contact Seller

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8997247
  • Stock #: 2145
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT6GS177394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 2145
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AC Tilt Steering Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry Cruise Control Factory Towpac AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio w mp3 playback AUX&USB ports Bluetooth phone & audio Rear Window Tint Alloy Rims

Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit Approval at www.brydenauto.com or Call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2013 Dodge Journey F...
 117,854 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry 4d...
 42,500 KM
$24,770 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 72,000 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory