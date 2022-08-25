$24,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8997247

8997247 Stock #: 2145

2145 VIN: 1C6RR7TT6GS177394

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 2145

Mileage 134,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.