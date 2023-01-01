Menu
2017 BMW 330

44,822 KM

Details Description

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

44,822KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10543947
  • Stock #: U59367
  • VIN: WBA8D9G51HNU59367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 44,822 KM

Vehicle Description


At Bryden Financing & Auto Sales, we know that the 2017 BMW 330i xDrive is the epitome of automotive excellence. This remarkable machine boasts unparalleled performance, cutting-edge technology, and timeless design. With its potent turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive, you'll experience a thrilling drive every time you hit the road. Inside, the luxurious cabin pampers you with top-tier materials and innovative features. Owning a 2017 BMW 330i xDrive isn't just about a car; it's about embracing a lifestyle of class, precision, and exhilaration. Come experience this masterpiece at Bryden Financing & Auto Sales today!


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Sunroof / Power & Heated Seats / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio / CD Player / Mp3 Playback / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Heated Steering Wheel / Backup Camera / GPS Navigation / Alloy Rims / Leather Seating Surfaces / Dual Climate Control and much more!



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

902-865-4495

