2017 BMW 330
i xDrive
Location
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
44,822KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10543947
- Stock #: U59367
- VIN: WBA8D9G51HNU59367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 44,822 KM
Vehicle Description
At Bryden Financing & Auto Sales, we know that the 2017 BMW 330i xDrive is the epitome of automotive excellence. This remarkable machine boasts unparalleled performance, cutting-edge technology, and timeless design. With its potent turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive, you'll experience a thrilling drive every time you hit the road. Inside, the luxurious cabin pampers you with top-tier materials and innovative features. Owning a 2017 BMW 330i xDrive isn't just about a car; it's about embracing a lifestyle of class, precision, and exhilaration. Come experience this masterpiece at Bryden Financing & Auto Sales today!
AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Sunroof / Power & Heated Seats / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio / CD Player / Mp3 Playback / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Heated Steering Wheel / Backup Camera / GPS Navigation / Alloy Rims / Leather Seating Surfaces / Dual Climate Control and much more!
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
