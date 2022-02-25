Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

97,000 KM

Details Description

$17,440

+ tax & licensing
$17,440

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT | 1SD

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT | 1SD

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 8377596
$17,440

+ taxes & licensing

97,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8377596
  • Stock #: 1934
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM3HS513179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2017 Chevy Cruze LT while we still have it in stock! Just 96561km. Fuel sipping 1.4L 4cyl turbo engine achieves best in class fuel economy. Youll appreciate this summers sunshine with its large power sunroof. Automatic transmission cruise control tilt & telescopic steering power windows mirrors locks power heated seats large 7in. touchscreen entertainment system with AM FM XM Satellite Radio mp3 aux USB port Bluetooth phone & audio interface rear window tinting backup camera alloy rims and more! Get Ryden with Brydenin. today and drive away for just $118 bi-weekly (O.A.C .)< p>

Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit Approval at www.brydenauto.com or Call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

