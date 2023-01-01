$24,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1LT
Location
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
902-865-4495
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
203,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9463105
- Stock #: 347109
- VIN: 3GCUKREC9HG347109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless / Cruise Control / Power & Heated Seating / Factory Towpac / AM-FM-CD Player / XM Satellite Radio / Mp3 playback / AUX & USB ports / 120VAC power outlet / Wireless Phone Charging Base / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Backup Camera / Bed Rails / Dual Climate Control
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5