2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

203,000 KM

Details Description

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

1LT

1LT

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

203,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9463105
  Stock #: 347109
  VIN: 3GCUKREC9HG347109

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless / Cruise Control / Power & Heated Seating / Factory Towpac / AM-FM-CD Player / XM Satellite Radio / Mp3 playback / AUX & USB ports / 120VAC power outlet / Wireless Phone Charging Base / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Backup Camera / Bed Rails / Dual Climate Control



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

