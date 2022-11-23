$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
902-865-4495
2017 Ford Edge
2017 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
902-865-4495
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
1KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9410047
- Stock #: B64560
- VIN: 2FMPK4J88HBB64560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle arriving shortly. Just call the office to find out more details or to pre-book your test-drive! (902) 865-4495.
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5