2017 Ford Edge

1 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SEL

2017 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9410047
  • Stock #: B64560
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J88HBB64560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description


Vehicle arriving shortly. Just call the office to find out more details or to pre-book your test-drive! (902) 865-4495.



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

