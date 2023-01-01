Menu
2017 Ford Escape

25,771 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape SE

SE

2017 Ford Escape SE

SE

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,771KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10430931
  • Stock #: D31074
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G92HUD31074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 25,771 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Power Seats / Heated Seats / Factory Towpac / AM-FM-CD Player with XM Satellite Radio / USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Alloy Rims / Dual Climate Control / Factory Roof Racks / Keycode Door Entry



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

