2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,582KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4398258
  • Stock #: B06813
  • VIN: 1FMCU9gD1HUB06813
Exterior Colour
Ingot Silver [silver]
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black W/heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
All trades welcome paid for or not. Get pre-approved instantly online through Bryden Financing. We know bad things happen to good people and that's why we offer the best approvals available in auto loans today. We have over 30 lending programs to choose from. Apply today and book your test drive. Call or visit our website,www.brydenfinancing.com. We are here to help you. That is our job.


Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Emergency communication system
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • CD-MP3 decoder

