$35,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-865-4495
2017 Ford F-150
XLT | 4x4 | 5.0L 8cyl | 6.5' box | Just 91K
Location
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
902-865-4495
$35,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8470800
- Stock #: 1943
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF5HFC25101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 91,610 KM
Vehicle Description
Drop in and see our 2017 Ford F-150 XLT! Top tier safety scores and excellent cost of ownership make this a great full sized truck choice. You Can't Beat the Price with These Options 5.0L 8cyl engine that puts out 385HP. 6 speed Automatic transmission. Just 91610km. Cruise control AC tilt & telescopic steering power windows mirrors locks and keycode door entry factory towpac AM FM XM Satellite radio mp3 AUX USB ports Bluetooth phone & audio rear window tinting backup camera polished alloy rims chrome side steps and much more!< span>< p>
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit Approval at www.brydenauto.com or Call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.