$35,990 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 6 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8470800

8470800 Stock #: 1943

1943 VIN: 1FTFW1EF5HFC25101

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 91,610 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.