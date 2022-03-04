Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

91,610 KM

Details Description

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT | 4x4 | 5.0L 8cyl | 6.5' box | Just 91K

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT | 4x4 | 5.0L 8cyl | 6.5' box | Just 91K

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 8470800
  2. 8470800
  3. 8470800
  4. 8470800
  5. 8470800
  6. 8470800
  7. 8470800
  8. 8470800
  9. 8470800
  10. 8470800
  11. 8470800
  12. 8470800
  13. 8470800
  14. 8470800
  15. 8470800
  16. 8470800
  17. 8470800
  18. 8470800
  19. 8470800
  20. 8470800
  21. 8470800
  22. 8470800
  23. 8470800
  24. 8470800
  25. 8470800
  26. 8470800
Contact Seller

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

91,610KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8470800
  • Stock #: 1943
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF5HFC25101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 91,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Drop in and see our 2017 Ford F-150 XLT! Top tier safety scores and excellent cost of ownership make this a great full sized truck choice. You Can't Beat the Price with These Options 5.0L 8cyl engine that puts out 385HP. 6 speed Automatic transmission. Just 91610km. Cruise control AC tilt & telescopic steering power windows mirrors locks and keycode door entry factory towpac AM FM XM Satellite radio mp3 AUX USB ports Bluetooth phone & audio rear window tinting backup camera polished alloy rims chrome side steps and much more!< span>< p>

Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit Approval at www.brydenauto.com or Call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2018 Chevrolet Camar...
 31,007 KM
$40,990 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry LE
 51,000 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 29,000 KM
$22,880 + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory