Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Elantra

L

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

L

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 4652781
  2. 4652781
  3. 4652781
  4. 4652781
  5. 4652781
  6. 4652781
  7. 4652781
  8. 4652781
  9. 4652781
  10. 4652781
  11. 4652781
  12. 4652781
  13. 4652781
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,010KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4652781
  • Stock #: 117878
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF1HH117878
Exterior Colour
Ice White Pearl [white]
Interior Colour
Black W/premium Cloth Seating Surfaces [black]
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
All trades welcome paid for or not. Get pre-approved instantly online through Bryden Financing. We know bad things happen to good people and that's why we offer the best approvals available in auto loans today. We have over 30 lending programs to choose from. Apply today and book your test drive. Call or visit our website,www.brydenfinancing.com. We are here to help you. That is our job.
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Additional Features
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Electronic stability
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Variable intake manifold
  • 1-touch down
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 127,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic LX
 78,499 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic SI
 199,203 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Send A Message