- Safety
-
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- ABS Brakes
- Dual front impact airbags
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Overhead airbag
- Knee airbag
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power door mirrors
- Comfort
-
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Entry
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- Convenience
-
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Overhead Console
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Outside Temperature Display
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Delay-off headlights
- Seating
-
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Split Folding Rear Seat
- Windows
-
- Exterior
-
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Additional Features
-
- Panic Alarm
- Heated Door Mirrors
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver Door Bin
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front beverage holders
- Ignition disable
- Passenger door bin
- Rear door bins
- Electronic stability
- Rear beverage holders
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Speed-Sensing Steering
- Variable Valve Control
- Sequential multi-point fuel injection
- Variable intake manifold
- 1-touch down
- Front wheel independent suspension
- CD-MP3 decoder
