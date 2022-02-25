Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

75,000 KM

Details Description

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GT 5dr HB Auto SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GT 5dr HB Auto SE

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 8324964
  2. 8324964
  3. 8324964
  4. 8324964
  5. 8324964
  6. 8324964
  7. 8324964
  8. 8324964
  9. 8324964
  10. 8324964
  11. 8324964
  12. 8324964
  13. 8324964
  14. 8324964
  15. 8324964
  16. 8324964
Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8324964
  • Stock #: 1928
  • VIN: KMHD35LH5HU349193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto SE in Blue with 2.0 liters 173.0HP 4 Cylinder Engine and 75000 kilometers in it. Choose from many more Car's or many other Hyundai Elantra GT

WAS $17990 NOW $16990 - < strong>GT HATCHBACK AUTOMATIC FINANCING AVAILABLE!< p>

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 51,000 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 72,000 KM
$36,600 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 123,000 KM
$12,440 + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory