2017 Hyundai Tucson

118,321 KM

Details Description

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

SE

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

118,321KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9504454
  • Stock #: 429719
  • VIN: KM8J3CA24HU429719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 118,321 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Heated Seats / Factory Towpac / AM-FM-CD Player / Mp3 Playback / XM Satellite Radio / AUX & USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Heated Steering Wheel / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims / Dual 12v outlets



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

