2017 Mazda CX-3

72,000 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2017 Mazda CX-3

2017 Mazda CX-3

FWD 4dr GX

2017 Mazda CX-3

FWD 4dr GX

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 8930029
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

72,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8930029
  • Stock #: 2128
  • VIN: JM1DKDB7XH0154238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 2128
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AC Tilt & Telescopic Steering Power Window-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry Cruise Control AM-FM-CD Player w mp3 playback USB & Aux ports Bluetooth phone & audio XM Satellite Radio Backup Camera

Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit Approval at www.brydenauto.com or Call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

