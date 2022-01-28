$23,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Qashqai
2017 Nissan Qashqai
FWD 4DR S CVT
Vehicle Description
< p>
< p>
< p>
Mechanical
- Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
- Transmission: Xtronic CVT Automatic -inc: manual shift mode
- 4.44 Axle Ratio
- GVWR: 1910 kgs (4211 lbs)
- Front-Wheel Drive
- 60-Amp Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w Run Down Protection
- 110 Amp Alternator
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- 55 L Fuel Tank
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
- Strut Front Suspension w Coil Springs
- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w Coil Springs
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w 4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Exterior
- Wheels: 17in. Aluminum Alloy
- Tires: P215 60R17 All Season
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Clearcoat Paint
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w Black Rub Strip Fascia Accent
- Black Rear Bumper
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Fixed Rear Window w Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Light Tinted Glass
- Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Splash Guards
- Lip Spoiler
- Black Grille w Chrome Accents
- Front License Plate Bracket
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Tailgate Rear Door Lock Included w Power Door Locks
- Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- Perimeter Approach Lights
Entertainment
- Radio: AM FM CD AUX Audio System w 4 Speakers -inc: 5in. colour monitor USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Bluetooth hands-free phone system streaming audio via Bluetooth hands-free text messaging assistant and Siri Eyes Free
- Radio w Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Integrated Roof Antenna
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Interior
- Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger's seat
- Bucket Front Seats w Cloth Back Material
- 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore Aft Movement
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore Aft Movement
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Manual Tilt Telescoping Steering Column
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Sport Steering Wheel
- Front Cupholder
- Rear Cupholder
- Remote Keyless Entry w Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Manual Air Conditioning
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Illuminated Glove Box
- Driver Foot Rest
- Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Urethane Gear Shifter Material
- Cloth Seat Trim
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Full Floor Console w Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Front Map Lights
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Rigid Cargo Cover
- Cargo Space Lights
- FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Power 1st Row Windows w Driver 1-Touch Up Down
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Power Door Locks w Autolock Feature
- Systems Monitor
- Trip Computer
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Analog Appearance
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Front Centre Armrest
- Engine Immobilizer
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Safety
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- ABS And Driveline Traction Control
- Side Impact Beams
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
