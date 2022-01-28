Menu
2017 Nissan Qashqai

0 KM

Details Description

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2017 Nissan Qashqai

2017 Nissan Qashqai

FWD 4DR S CVT

2017 Nissan Qashqai

FWD 4DR S CVT

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8188518
  • Stock #: 1900
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CP3HW003636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2017 Nissan Qashqai FWD 4dr S CVT in Gray with 2.0 liters 141.0HP 4 Cylinder Engine and 0 kilometers in it. Choose from many more SUV's or many other Nissan Qashqai

< p> Mechanical

  • Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4< li>
  • Transmission: Xtronic CVT Automatic -inc: manual shift mode< li>
  • 4.44 Axle Ratio< li>
  • GVWR: 1910 kgs (4211 lbs)< li>
  • Front-Wheel Drive< li>
  • 60-Amp Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w Run Down Protection< li>
  • 110 Amp Alternator< li>
  • Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers< li>
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars< li>
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering< li>
  • 55 L Fuel Tank< li>
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust< li>
  • Strut Front Suspension w Coil Springs< li>
  • Multi-Link Rear Suspension w Coil Springs< li>
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w 4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control< li> < ul>
    Exterior
    • Wheels: 17in. Aluminum Alloy< li>
    • Tires: P215 60R17 All Season< li>
    • Steel Spare Wheel< li>
    • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo< li>
    • Clearcoat Paint< li>
    • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w Black Rub Strip Fascia Accent< li>
    • Black Rear Bumper< li>
    • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim< li>
    • Chrome Side Windows Trim< li>
    • Body-Coloured Door Handles< li>
    • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator< li>
    • Fixed Rear Window w Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster< li>
    • Light Tinted Glass< li>
    • Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers< li>
    • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels< li>
    • Splash Guards< li>
    • Lip Spoiler< li>
    • Black Grille w Chrome Accents< li>
    • Front License Plate Bracket< li>
    • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access< li>
    • Tailgate Rear Door Lock Included w Power Door Locks< li>
    • Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps< li>
    • Perimeter Approach Lights< li> < ul>
      Entertainment
      • Radio: AM FM CD AUX Audio System w 4 Speakers -inc: 5in. colour monitor USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Bluetooth hands-free phone system streaming audio via Bluetooth hands-free text messaging assistant and Siri Eyes Free< li>
      • Radio w Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System< li>
      • Integrated Roof Antenna< li>
      • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front< li> < ul>
        Interior
        • Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger's seat< li>
        • Bucket Front Seats w Cloth Back Material< li>
        • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore Aft Movement< li>
        • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore Aft Movement< li>
        • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat< li>
        • Manual Tilt Telescoping Steering Column< li>
        • Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer< li>
        • Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows< li>
        • Sport Steering Wheel< li>
        • Front Cupholder< li>
        • Rear Cupholder< li>
        • Remote Keyless Entry w Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button< li>
        • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel< li>
        • Manual Air Conditioning< li>
        • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts< li>
        • Illuminated Glove Box< li>
        • Driver Foot Rest< li>
        • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Metal-Look Interior Accents< li>
        • Full Cloth Headliner< li>
        • Urethane Gear Shifter Material< li>
        • Cloth Seat Trim< li>
        • Day-Night Rearview Mirror< li>
        • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror< li>
        • Full Floor Console w Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet< li>
        • Front Map Lights< li>
        • Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting< li>
        • Full Carpet Floor Covering< li>
        • Carpet Floor Trim< li>
        • Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats< li>
        • Cargo Area Concealed Storage< li>
        • Rigid Cargo Cover< li>
        • Cargo Space Lights< li>
        • FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access< li>
        • Driver And Passenger Door Bins< li>
        • Power 1st Row Windows w Driver 1-Touch Up Down< li>
        • Delayed Accessory Power< li>
        • Power Door Locks w Autolock Feature< li>
        • Systems Monitor< li>
        • Trip Computer< li>
        • Outside Temp Gauge< li>
        • Analog Appearance< li>
        • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints< li>
        • Front Centre Armrest< li>
        • Engine Immobilizer< li>
        • 1 12V DC Power Outlet< li> < ul>
          Safety
          • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)< li>
          • ABS And Driveline Traction Control< li>
          • Side Impact Beams< li>
          • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags< li>

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

