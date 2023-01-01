Menu
2017 RAM 1500

122,469 KM

Details Description

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

ST

Location

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

122,469KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10120056
  • Stock #: 729371
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT2HG729371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 122,469 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Factory Towpac / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio / Mp3 Playback / AUX & USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Alloy Rims



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

