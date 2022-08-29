Menu
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

74,292 KM

Details Description

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

74,292KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9180751
  • Stock #: 127136
  • VIN: 1GCHTCEAXJ1127136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 74,292 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Power Seats / Towpac / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio / MP3 playback / AUX & USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

