2018 Chevrolet Colorado

$29,900 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 2 9 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9180751

9180751 Stock #: 127136

127136 VIN: 1GCHTCEAXJ1127136

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 74,292 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.