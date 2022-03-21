2018 Chevrolet Equinox

$26,990 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 3 1 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8968627

8968627 Stock #: 2138

2138 VIN: 2GNAXREV7J6332395

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 2138

Mileage 68,314 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.