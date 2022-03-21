Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Fusion

54,000 KM

Details Description

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Fusion

2018 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium FWD

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 8916877
  2. 8916877
  3. 8916877
  4. 8916877
  5. 8916877
  6. 8916877
  7. 8916877
  8. 8916877
  9. 8916877
  10. 8916877
  11. 8916877
  12. 8916877
  13. 8916877
  14. 8916877
  15. 8916877
  16. 8916877
  17. 8916877
  18. 8916877
  19. 8916877
  20. 8916877
  21. 8916877
  22. 8916877
  23. 8916877
  24. 8916877
  25. 8916877
  26. 8916877
  27. 8916877
  28. 8916877
  29. 8916877
Contact Seller

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

54,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8916877
  • Stock #: 2119
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU7JR215569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 2119
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AC Tilt & Telescopic Steering Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry Cruise Control Sunroof Power Seats Heated & AC Vented Seats with memory presets AM-FM-CD player w mp3 playback XM Radio USB Port Bluetooth phone & audio Backup Camera GPS Navigation Alloy Rims Leather Dual Climate

Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit Approval at www.brydenauto.com or Call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2022 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 17,900 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Fusion Hyb...
 54,000 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic COU...
 47,000 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory