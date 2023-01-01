2018 GMC Sierra 1500...

$37,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 1 , 2 0 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10188747

10188747 Stock #: 227731

227731 VIN: 1GTV2MEC0JZ227731

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 81,203 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.