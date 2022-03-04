2018 GMC Sierra 1500

$47,990 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 4 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8559188

8559188 Stock #: 1969

1969 VIN: 3GTU2PEC3JG520648

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 85,485 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.