Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Terrain

113,547 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 10625496
  2. 10625496
  3. 10625496
  4. 10625496
  5. 10625496
  6. 10625496
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,547KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10625496
  • Stock #: 274923
  • VIN: 3GKALTEV9JL274923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 113,547 KM

Vehicle Description


Get ready for the arrival of the 2018 GMC Terrain SLE AWD at Bryden Financing & Auto Sales! With 20 years of experience in auto finance, we're committed to helping you drive home in this stylish and capable SUV. Stay tuned for this fantastic addition to our inventory, and for more information, please contact us at (902) 865-4495.



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2019 Honda CR-V EX
 88,188 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti Q50 3....
 37,538 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tundra S...
 150,655 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory