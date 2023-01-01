$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
902-865-4495
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
902-865-4495
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
113,547KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10625496
- Stock #: 274923
- VIN: 3GKALTEV9JL274923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 113,547 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready for the arrival of the 2018 GMC Terrain SLE AWD at Bryden Financing & Auto Sales! With 20 years of experience in auto finance, we're committed to helping you drive home in this stylish and capable SUV. Stay tuned for this fantastic addition to our inventory, and for more information, please contact us at (902) 865-4495.
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!

We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5