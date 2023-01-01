Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

182,262 KM

Details Description

$CALL

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

LX

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

182,262KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10486707
  • Stock #: 124627
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H2XJH124627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 182,262 KM

Vehicle Description


With a proud legacy spanning two decades, Bryden Financing & Auto Sales is your trusted partner in the auto financing industry. We are thrilled to announce the arrival of the sought-after 2018 Honda CR-V LX to our inventory. Stay tuned for your opportunity to own this outstanding vehicle, as we uphold our commitment to delivering top-notch service and customer satisfaction. Your path to the ideal vehicle begins right here at Bryden Financing & Auto Sales.



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

