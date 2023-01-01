2018 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 2 , 2 6 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10486707

10486707 Stock #: 124627

124627 VIN: 2HKRW2H2XJH124627

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Mileage 182,262 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.