2018 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 4 6 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9994481

9994481 Stock #: 127585

127585 VIN: 2HKRW2H5XJH127585

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Mileage 83,469 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.