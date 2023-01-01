Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda CR-V

83,469 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 9994481
  2. 9994481
  3. 9994481
  4. 9994481
  5. 9994481
  6. 9994481
  7. 9994481
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
83,469KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9994481
  • Stock #: 127585
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H5XJH127585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 83,469 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Sunroof / Power & Heated Seats / AM-FM Radio with Mp3 Playback / USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims / Dual Climate Control



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2013 Nissan Rogue SV
 104,505 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX
 75,016 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 74,513 KM
$37,540 + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory