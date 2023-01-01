Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Accent

70,405 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Accent

2018 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 10130988
  2. 10130988
  3. 10130988
  4. 10130988
  5. 10130988
  6. 10130988
  7. 10130988
  8. 10130988
  9. 10130988
  10. 10130988
  11. 10130988
  12. 10130988
  13. 10130988
  14. 10130988
  15. 10130988
  16. 10130988
  17. 10130988
  18. 10130988
  19. 10130988
  20. 10130988
  21. 10130988
  22. 10130988
  23. 10130988
  24. 10130988
  25. 10130988
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,405KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10130988
  • Stock #: 005298
  • VIN: 3KPC24A38JE005298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 70,405 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Heated Seats / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio / Mp3 Playback / AUX & USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2018 Hyundai Accent GL
 70,405 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i
 1 KM
$58,900 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST
 122,469 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory