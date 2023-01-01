2018 Hyundai Accent

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 4 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10130988

10130988 Stock #: 005298

005298 VIN: 3KPC24A38JE005298

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 70,405 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.