$28,400+ tax & licensing
$28,400
+ taxes & licensing
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
902-865-4495
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4l Awd
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
902-865-4495
$28,400
+ taxes & licensing
36,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8188515
- Stock #: 1901
- VIN: 5NMZTDLB4JH093528
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 36,000 KM
LOW KM'S! AWD HEATED SEATS REVERSE CAM FINANCE NOW!< p>
< p>
< p>
< p> Mechanical
- Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC -inc: single exhaust and Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)< li>
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco Normal Sport)< li>
- Axle Ratio: 3.648< li>
- GVWR: 2280 kgs< li>
- Electronic Transfer Case< li>
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel< li>
- 54-Amp Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w Run Down Protection< li>
- 140 Amp Alternator< li>
- Trailer Wiring Harness< li>
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers< li>
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars< li>
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering< li>
- 66 L Fuel Tank< li>
- Stainless Steel Exhaust w Chrome Tailpipe Finisher< li>
- Permanent Locking Hubs< li>
- Strut Front Suspension w Coil Springs< li>
- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w Coil Springs< li>
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w 4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control< li> < ul>
- Wheels: 17in. x 7in. Aluminum Alloy< li>
- Tires: P235 65 R17 AS< li>
- Steel Spare Wheel< li>
- Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w Crankdown< li>
- Clearcoat Paint< li>
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper< li>
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w Black Rub Strip Fascia Accent< li>
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim< li>
- Chrome Side Windows Trim< li>
- Chrome Door Handles< li>
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w Manual Folding< li>
- Fixed Rear Window w Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster< li>
- Deep Tinted Glass< li>
- Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers< li>
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip< li>
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels< li>
- Lip Spoiler< li>
- Chrome Grille< li>
- Front License Plate Bracket< li>
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access< li>
- Tailgate Rear Door Lock Included w Power Door Locks< li>
- Roof Rack Rails Only< li>
- Auto On Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w Delay-Off< li>
- Front Fog Lamps< li> < ul>
- Radio: AM FM CD MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers aux USB 5.0in. touch-screen display (3.0B) rearview camera and Bluetooth hands-free phone system< li>
- Radio w Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory< li>
- Streaming Audio< li>
- Integrated Roof Antenna< li>
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front< li> < ul>
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's power adjustable lumbar support< li>
- 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore Aft Movement< li>
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore Aft Movement< li>
- 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat< li>
- Manual Tilt Telescoping Steering Column< li>
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer< li>
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows< li>
- Front Cupholder< li>
- Rear Cupholder< li>
- Remote Keyless Entry w Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button< li>
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel< li>
- Cruise Control w Steering Wheel Controls< li>
- Manual Air Conditioning< li>
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner Pillar Ducts< li>
- Locking Glove Box< li>
- Driver Foot Rest< li>
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents< li>
- Full Cloth Headliner< li>
- Urethane Gear Shifter Material< li>
- Deluxe Cloth Seating Surfaces w YES Essentials< li>
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror< li>
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w Driver And Passenger Illumination< li>
- Full Floor Console w Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets< li>
- Front Map Lights< li>
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting< li>
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats< li>
- Carpet Floor Trim< li>
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage< li>
- Cargo Space Lights< li>
- FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access< li>
- Covered Dashboard Storage Driver Passenger And Rear Door Bins< li>
- Power 1st Row Windows w Driver 1-Touch Up Down< li>
- Delayed Accessory Power< li>
- Power Door Locks w Autolock Feature< li>
- Systems Monitor< li>
- Trip Computer< li>
- Outside Temp Gauge< li>
- Analog Appearance< li>
- Manual w Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints< li>
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest< li>
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets< li>
- Perimeter Alarm< li>
- Engine Immobilizer< li>
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets< li>
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5