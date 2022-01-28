Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

36,000 KM

Details Description

$28,400

+ tax & licensing
$28,400

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4l Awd

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4l Awd

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$28,400

+ taxes & licensing

36,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8188515
  Stock #: 1901
  VIN: 5NMZTDLB4JH093528

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L AWD in Black with 2.4 liters 185.0HP 4 Cylinder Engine and 36000 kilometers in it. Choose from many more SUV's or many other Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

LOW KM'S! AWD HEATED SEATS REVERSE CAM FINANCE NOW!< p>

< p>

< p>

< p> Mechanical

  • Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC -inc: single exhaust and Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)< li>
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco Normal Sport)< li>
  • Axle Ratio: 3.648< li>
  • GVWR: 2280 kgs< li>
  • Electronic Transfer Case< li>
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel< li>
  • 54-Amp Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w Run Down Protection< li>
  • 140 Amp Alternator< li>
  • Trailer Wiring Harness< li>
  • Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers< li>
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars< li>
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering< li>
  • 66 L Fuel Tank< li>
  • Stainless Steel Exhaust w Chrome Tailpipe Finisher< li>
  • Permanent Locking Hubs< li>
  • Strut Front Suspension w Coil Springs< li>
  • Multi-Link Rear Suspension w Coil Springs< li>
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w 4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control< li> < ul>
    Exterior
    • Wheels: 17in. x 7in. Aluminum Alloy< li>
    • Tires: P235 65 R17 AS< li>
    • Steel Spare Wheel< li>
    • Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w Crankdown< li>
    • Clearcoat Paint< li>
    • Body-Coloured Front Bumper< li>
    • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w Black Rub Strip Fascia Accent< li>
    • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim< li>
    • Chrome Side Windows Trim< li>
    • Chrome Door Handles< li>
    • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w Manual Folding< li>
    • Fixed Rear Window w Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster< li>
    • Deep Tinted Glass< li>
    • Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers< li>
    • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip< li>
    • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels< li>
    • Lip Spoiler< li>
    • Chrome Grille< li>
    • Front License Plate Bracket< li>
    • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access< li>
    • Tailgate Rear Door Lock Included w Power Door Locks< li>
    • Roof Rack Rails Only< li>
    • Auto On Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w Delay-Off< li>
    • Front Fog Lamps< li> < ul>
      Entertainment
      • Radio: AM FM CD MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers aux USB 5.0in. touch-screen display (3.0B) rearview camera and Bluetooth hands-free phone system< li>
      • Radio w Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory< li>
      • Streaming Audio< li>
      • Integrated Roof Antenna< li>
      • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front< li> < ul>
        Interior
        • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's power adjustable lumbar support< li>
        • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore Aft Movement< li>
        • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore Aft Movement< li>
        • 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat< li>
        • Manual Tilt Telescoping Steering Column< li>
        • Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer< li>
        • Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows< li>
        • Front Cupholder< li>
        • Rear Cupholder< li>
        • Remote Keyless Entry w Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button< li>
        • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel< li>
        • Cruise Control w Steering Wheel Controls< li>
        • Manual Air Conditioning< li>
        • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner Pillar Ducts< li>
        • Locking Glove Box< li>
        • Driver Foot Rest< li>
        • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents< li>
        • Full Cloth Headliner< li>
        • Urethane Gear Shifter Material< li>
        • Deluxe Cloth Seating Surfaces w YES Essentials< li>
        • Day-Night Rearview Mirror< li>
        • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w Driver And Passenger Illumination< li>
        • Full Floor Console w Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets< li>
        • Front Map Lights< li>
        • Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting< li>
        • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats< li>
        • Carpet Floor Trim< li>
        • Cargo Area Concealed Storage< li>
        • Cargo Space Lights< li>
        • FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access< li>
        • Covered Dashboard Storage Driver Passenger And Rear Door Bins< li>
        • Power 1st Row Windows w Driver 1-Touch Up Down< li>
        • Delayed Accessory Power< li>
        • Power Door Locks w Autolock Feature< li>
        • Systems Monitor< li>
        • Trip Computer< li>
        • Outside Temp Gauge< li>
        • Analog Appearance< li>
        • Manual w Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints< li>
        • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest< li>
        • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets< li>
        • Perimeter Alarm< li>
        • Engine Immobilizer< li>
        • 4 12V DC Power Outlets< li>

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

