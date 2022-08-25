2018 Nissan Qashqai

$26,990 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8997244

8997244 Stock #: 2143

2143 VIN: JN1BJ1CR7JW083049

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 2143

Mileage 91,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.