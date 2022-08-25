Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Qashqai

91,000 KM

Details Description

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Qashqai

2018 Nissan Qashqai

AWD SL CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Qashqai

AWD SL CVT

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 8997244
  2. 8997244
  3. 8997244
  4. 8997244
  5. 8997244
  6. 8997244
  7. 8997244
  8. 8997244
  9. 8997244
  10. 8997244
  11. 8997244
  12. 8997244
  13. 8997244
  14. 8997244
  15. 8997244
  16. 8997244
Contact Seller

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8997244
  • Stock #: 2143
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR7JW083049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 2143
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

More Details Coming Soon!

Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit Approval at www.brydenauto.com or Call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2019 Kia Sorento EX ...
 87,525 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 93,404 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 74,349 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory