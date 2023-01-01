Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

119,328 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

SR5

Location

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

119,328KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10379865
  • Stock #: 030415
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN4JX030415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 119,328 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Fitted Rubber Mats / Heated Seats / Factory Towpac / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio with CD Player / Mp3 Playback / AUX & USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Rain Guards / Power Rear Sliding Window / Backup Camera / GPS Navigation / Alloy Rims / Dual Climate Control



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

