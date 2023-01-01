Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Tacoma

57,180 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 10625490
  2. 10625490
  3. 10625490
  4. 10625490
  5. 10625490
  6. 10625490
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,180KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10625490
  • Stock #: 035904
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN0JX035904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 57,180 KM

Vehicle Description


The anticipation is building for the upcoming arrival of the 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 at Bryden Financing & Auto Sales. With over 20 years of experience in auto finance, we're here to help you secure this rugged and reliable truck. Stay tuned for this fantastic addition to our inventory, and if you have any inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at (902) 865-4495.



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2021 Hyundai KONA 2....
 1 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE
 134,739 KM
$19,773 + tax & lic
2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 48,857 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory