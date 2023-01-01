2018 Toyota Tacoma

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 1 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10625490

10625490 Stock #: 035904

035904 VIN: 5TFDZ5BN0JX035904

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 57,180 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.