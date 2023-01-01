$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
2018 Toyota Tacoma
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
57,180KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10625490
- Stock #: 035904
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN0JX035904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 57,180 KM
Vehicle Description
The anticipation is building for the upcoming arrival of the 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 at Bryden Financing & Auto Sales. With over 20 years of experience in auto finance, we're here to help you secure this rugged and reliable truck. Stay tuned for this fantastic addition to our inventory, and if you have any inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at (902) 865-4495.
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
