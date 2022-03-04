$39,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-865-4495
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 Auto | 4x4 | Immaculate | Easy Financing Options Available!
Location
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
$39,990
- Listing ID: 8619182
- Stock #: 1988
- VIN: 5TFSZ5ANXJX124517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 40,861 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 is ready for your next adventure! Proven off-road cred make this the quintessential weekend escape vehicle! Tough 4x4 drive train tied to a 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with automatic transmission. Like new with only 40888km. Plenty of options including AC tilt & telescopic steering power windows mirrors locks and keyless entry cruise control heated seats factory towpac AM FM XM Satellite radio with CD player mp3 playback AUX&USB ports Bluetooth phone & audio rear window tinting alloy rims and more!< span>< p>
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit Approval at www.brydenauto.com or Call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'
