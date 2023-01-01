Menu
2018 Volkswagen Beetle

21,936 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2.0 TSI Trendline

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,936KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10486704
  • Stock #: 725931
  • VIN: 3VWJD7AT2JM725931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 21,936 KM

Vehicle Description


Anticipation is building at our dealership as we prepare to welcome the iconic 2018 Volkswagen Beetle to our inventory. With its timeless design and renowned performance, the 2018 Beetle embodies Volkswagen's legacy of excellence. Stay tuned for the chance to experience this classic yet contemporary vehicle, as we are committed to providing top-notch service and ensuring customer satisfaction. Your journey to driving the stylish 2018 Volkswagen Beetle SE begins right here at our dealership.



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

