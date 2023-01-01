Menu
2019 BMW X5

1 KM

Details

$58,900

+ tax & licensing
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2019 BMW X5

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

1KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10130982
  • Stock #: L07955
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C59KLL07955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

WAS: $59990 NOW: $58900
AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Panoramic Sunroof / Rear Window Shades / Power-Heated-Vented Seating / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio / Mp3 Playback / AUX & USB-A and USB-c Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tint / Heated Steering Wheel / Memory Seat Settings / 5 Camera Backup System / GPS Navigation / Supple Leather Seating Surfaces / Dual Climate Control / M Package



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

